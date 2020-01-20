Aston Villa keen on Rio Ave's Mehdi Taremi as Dean Smith eyes second new striker

Aston Villa are keen on Rio Ave's Mehdi Taremi as they look to sign a second new striker in the January transfer window.

The Iran international has scored six goals in 13 Portuguese top-flight games since a summer move from Al Gharafa, and he is said to be on Villa's list of considerations.

Manager Dean Smith admitted on Monday the club are "very close" to landing Genk striker Mbwana Samatta, and hoping to add one more.

"It's something we're talking about all the time," Smith said. "Suso [Villa sporting director Jesus García Pitarch] believes the same as well, so it's something we're looking for and looking to press on with as well."

On Samatta, whom Villa have been in talks for since last week, Smith said: "There's still some paperwork to be completed [but] I'm very hopeful that he can become an Aston Villa player very soon.

"I believe it's just dotting the Is and crossing the Ts. He's very close. There is no concern as far as I'm aware."

But Smith admitted it was "disappointing" the 27-year-old would not be available for Villa's crucial home clash with Watford on Tuesday night.

Villa are also interested in signing Leicester striker Islam Slimani, who is currently on a season-long loan with Monaco, but a deal would be difficult to conclude.

Smith was speaking as Villa also confirmed striker Jonathan Kodjia's departure to Taremi's former club in Qatar Al Gharafa, who are managed by ex-Watford and Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic.

The Villa boss said: "Jimmy has had a tough season. He came back from AFCON very tired after playing a summer series, got injured in the first game against Tottenham, struggled for fitness since, and struggled for game time.

"With his contract up at the end of the season, we hadn't offered him a new contract, so he wanted to look at new avenues. We've allowed that to happen."

