Karlan Grant: Aston Villa and West Brom target summer deal for Huddersfield forward

Karlan Grant has scored 16 times so far for Huddersfield this season

Aston Villa and West Brom are targetting a summer deal for Huddersfield forward Karlan Grant.

The 22-year-old, who has scored 16 times so far in the Championship this season, was a target for West Brom in January.

Fellow promotion chasers Fulham are also admirers and may join the chase for his signature if they are promoted.

Grant joined from Charlton in January 2019 when Huddersfield were still in the Premier League, and he impressed in the top division - scoring four times - before they were relegated.

A number of teams had wanted to sign him that month, including Brentford - another side currently chasing promotion to the Premier League via the playoffs.

2:06 Grant recently scored twice in a 4-0 victory over his former club. Watch the highlights above. Grant recently scored twice in a 4-0 victory over his former club. Watch the highlights above.

Grant can play anywhere across the front and has been impressing in wide-left position for the Terriers this term as they battle to avoid the drop into League One.

Greenwich-born Grant is a product of Charlton's academy and he went on to score 30 goals for the South London club. He has also played for England at youth level.