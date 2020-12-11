John McGinn: Aston Villa midfielder signs new deal running until 2025

Scotland international midfielder John McGinn has signed a new contract with Aston Villa.

The 26-year-old midfielder has agreed a deal that will keep him at the club until at least 2025.

McGinn joined Villa from Hibernian in 2018 and has made 83 appearances for the midlands club.

He scored the winning goal in the 2019 Championship play-off final against Derby and then helped Villa to retain their Premier League place last season.

McGinn told VillaTV: "It was an easy choice really.

Over the moon to extend my stay in claret and blue #2025 #UTV 💜 https://t.co/yAl9pjbIpd — John McGinn (@jmcginn7) December 11, 2020

"I have got a good relationship with everyone here, I think everyone is aware of that.

"We have been talking for a while now and it was an easy conversation, just one that had been parked because we had a lot of games, and a lot of international games.

"With the Newcastle game getting cancelled, it was the perfect time to get it agreed and I am over the moon.

"The fans want people giving 100 per cent every game and I feel I can bring that.

"We are waiting to have a full Villa Park again.

"I have got another four-and-a-half years now but hopefully it will be sooner rather than later!"