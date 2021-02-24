Aston Villa condemn racist abuse of academy player Tyreik Wright

Aston Villa academy player Tyreik Wright subjected to racist abuse on Instagram; Villa have reported messages to West Midlands Police; Wright is currently on loan at Walsall

Tyreik Wright, a Republic of Ireland youth international, is currently on loan from Aston Villa at Walsall

Aston Villa say they are appalled at racist abuse sent to academy player Tyreik Wright.

Wright, who is on loan at Walsall, received the messages, described in a statement by Villa as "sickening and abhorrent", via his Instagram account.

The messages have been reported by the club to both the social media platform and West Midlands Police.

The club are liaising with WMP's Hate Crime Unit, which is now investigating the incident.

The Villa statement said: "Aston Villa will work alongside Walsall FC to provide Tyreik with any support he requires and will continue to do everything we can to report and help root out all forms of discrimination."

0:59 The PFA’s equalities education executive Jason Lee says online abuse can result in 'psychological damage', and the problem must be addressed

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka believes recent social media abuse aimed at his family is part of a wider trend that could "kill football".

Xhaka has received racist abuse from several online accounts, including some which identified as Arsenal supporters and season-ticket holders, and believes such abuse is badly damaging the sport.

"It is one of many (examples), if I am honest," Xhaka replied when asked about the latest post.

"If I showed the others what they write, I think I have to close my social media, everyone has to close social media. I say that before and I will say that now and in the future as well, it is only about me. I am the guy who is on the pitch.

"This is not acceptable. So you have to open our eyes and to look after this a lot, because I think you kill the football like this if the people start to speak about a player or their families or things like this."

Kick It Out reporting racism

Online Reporting Form | Kick It Out

Kick It Out is football's equality and inclusion organisation - working throughout the football, educational and community sectors to challenge discrimination, encourage inclusive practices, and campaign for positive change.