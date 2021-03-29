Jack Grealish: Aston Villa captain returns to team training after leg injury

Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish returned to first-team training on Monday after recovering from a leg injury.

The 25-year-old has been sidelined for the past six weeks after suffering a leg injury in the build-up to a 2-1 loss to Leicester City on February 21.

The injury also ruled him out from joining up with Gareth Southgate's England squad, after having been called up for the Three Lions in the last three international breaks.

The injury news originally leaked on social media through an account that provides injury updates to Fantasy Football players, prompting growing concerns for Premier League clubs around team news leaks.

Our captain, @jackgrealish, returned to first-team training at Bodymoor Heath on Monday. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/bRmg7WyXci — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) March 29, 2021

Grealish has been Villa's talisman since their return to the Premier League in 2019, scoring six times and providing 12 assists in 22 league appearances this season.

His injury has coincided with the club's downturn in form, with Dean Smith's side winning only one of the six games they have played without him, scoring only three goals.

Smith was hopeful Grealish would return in time for Villa's Premier League clash against Tottenham before the international break, but the attacking midfielder eventually missed out on the matchday squad through illness.

Aston Villa

Fulham Sunday 4th April 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

Villa's next fixture is at home to Fulham on Sunday, live on Sky Sports (kick-off 4.30pm).

Brazilian striker Wesley Moraes also recently returned to first-team training with Villa after more than a year out due to rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).