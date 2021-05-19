Ollie Watkins on the Super 6 Podcast: England striker discusses choosing Aston Villa over Tottenham

Ollie Watkins is the latest Premier League star to join Laura Woods and Bayo Akinfenwa on the Super 6 Podcast.

Watkins signed for Aston Villa from Brentford in September last year, and has enjoyed a successful first season in the Premier League. The England international has found the net 13 times with Villa since a big-money move from Brentford.

Image: Watkins scores against Everton at Goodison Park

Sitting down with Woods and Akinfenwa in the latest Super 6 Podcast, the 25-year-old discusses an enjoyable 2020/21, from his debut goal with England to the perfect hat-trick against then-champions Liverpool...

Villa was the right move

1:37 While Watkins made the switch from Brentford to Aston Villa last year, which other clubs were interested?

Watkins made the move to Villa at the start of this campaign, but were there any other clubs who were interested in the frontman?

"There were quite a few," he reveals. "Leeds were interested in me, but they signed Rodrigo. Tottenham were interested in me - they made it clear if Harry Kane was fit, then he would play. I did have that in the back of my mind, but they said with the schedule and the Europa League, there were a lot of games coming up.

"I had big decisions to make, but in the end, I felt like I made the right one. The gaffer was a huge part in bringing me to Villa. I had worked with him and had such a close relationship with him at Brentford. Some of the lads used to say, 'your dad wants you,' if he was in the office - he was the man!"

His England debut

1:04 Watkins reveals what it was like to score on his England debut

England thumped San Marino 5-0 in the World Cup Qualifiers back in March, with Watkins entering the field after 63 minutes. It only took him 20 minutes to grab a debut goal, but the striker recalls the moment and the nerves associated with it.

He said: "I thought when I was going on, 'please, I just want one opportunity'. I think the first 10 to 15 minutes, I was looking for the ball and nobody was passing to me.

"I was dropping in to the halfway line, I just wanted a touch, just a little set, but nothing. I thought I was going to get an opportunity - just keep staying around the box.

"Phil (Foden) picked the ball up and I slotted it in. It was the best feeling - when you turn around and all the boys are there, you know it's your debut and scoring on your debut tops it off so they all came running around to me. It was the best feeling ever."

The perfect hat-trick

1:29 Watkins announced himself in emphatic fashion, against the Premier League champions of all teams

Only three games into Villa's campaign, they faced Premier League champions Liverpool, and dispatched them by a historic 7-2 thrashing. Watkins was among the scorers, netting three times for the perfect hat-trick.

"It was more when I got home," he recalled. "I just walked through the front door with the hat-trick ball and my washbag - I was speechless to be honest, especially when you realise what had happened, my phone was just pinging constantly. It was crazy.

"It got to a point, I remember John McGinn, I had set up Jack and Jack scored, and he said, 'I'm buzzing, I've got you in my fantasy team', and all the boys were like 'yes, I've got you in my team' while we were on the pitch - I think it was like 6-2 at this point."

No surprises here!

1:11 Ollie Watkins explains his thoughts regarding his seasonal form, and whether it has surprised him

There was a slight transition needed from scoring goals and playing brilliantly in the Sky Bet Championship to doing the same thing in the top flight. Has Watkins been surprised at just how well he has settled in to Premier League life?

"I would be lying if I said no," he admitted. "Here at Villa, you have got everything you need. The training ground is unbelievable. You have got everything you need to push you in the right direction. I always want to improve so I feel like it is the perfect package for me.

"It is going to help me raise my game and take me to the next level. I am a little bit surprised at how well I have played in some games but I feel like I have got good players around me and good people around me to push me in the right direction, so in a way I am not surprised."

