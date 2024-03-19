NOW Sports Membership Q&A: How do I stream Sky Sports? Is it instant? Is there a contract?

Want to stream Sky Sports with NOW? Great, go HERE!

What is NOW?

NOW is an instant streaming service offering all 12 Sky Sports channels and access to every single live Sky Sports event*.

It's an app, so customers can sign up and stream instantly across over 60 devices. It's contract-free, so customers can cancel anytime.

You can choose between a Month or Day Membership. The latest prices for each Membership option can be found here.

Sounds great! What channels do I get?

Memberships gives you access to:

Sky Sports Main Event

Sky Sports Premier League

Sky Sports Football

Sky Sports F1

Sky Sports Tennis

Sky Sports Cricket

Sky Sports Golf

Sky Sports Arena

Sky Sports Action

Sky Sports Racing

Sky Sports News

Sky Sports Mix

*Customers cannot access Sky Sports Box Office events via NOW. Only NOW Sports Month members have access to Bonus Streams to watch any live events not on Sky Sports channels

NOW Sports Memberships also give customers access to Sky Sports documentaries and selected replays and highlights on demand within your Membership period.

So, I don't need a smart TV, stick or set-top box to get NOW?

No - you don't need one. You can watch NOW on over 60 different devices, including selected smart TVs and sticks, but also on smartphones, PC or Mac, plus PS4/PS5™, Xbox One & Xbox Series X/S consoles.

Watch online at NOWTV.com or download the app to watch on your smartphone, smart TV or games console.

See our full list of compatible devices.

The match I want to watch starts in 10 minutes, is the Membership instant?

Yes!

What if I am purchasing a Day Membership for a future date - does it have to start right away?

No - it'll begin whenever you activate your membership and end automatically 24 hours later. It can't be paused. Until you start watching, your Sports Day Membership will be available for a year.

Is there a contract involved?

No - a NOW Sports Membership is contract-free, so customers can sign up and cancel anytime.

For your fully flexible Sports Month Membership, you'll still be able to stream until the end of that 30-day viewing period. If you don't cancel, it renews automatically at the end of the 30-day period.

If you have a Saver Sports Membership, cancel anytime is effective at the end of the minimum term. You'll still be able to stream until the end of the six-month viewing period.

What sports can I watch?

Premier League.

Carabao Cup.

EFL.

WSL.

Formula 1.

England Cricket home matches.

ICC Cricket Tournaments (e.g., Cricket World Cup)

All Golf Majors & Ryder Cup.

US Open, ATP & WTA Tour Tennis.

Premier League Darts.

Betfred Super League.

NFL.

How many devices can I watch on?

You can watch on 1 device, or up to 3 devices if you have NOW Boost.

What is NOW Boost?

Upgrading to Boost means you won't see ads, you can watch sport in Full HD, fully immersive audio with your sound system or soundbar and get extra devices to stream on.

To add Boost to your Day and Month Memberships, head over to the NOW Membership area of My Account and select Start free trial or Add Boost.

What are Bonus Streams?

Bonus Streams give you access to additional live events, including extra EFL matches, Tennis tournaments, and F1 race control.

This is only available with a Sports Month Membership, and not a Day Membership. You can find more information on Bonus Streams via the NOW Help Article.

