Ollie Watkins: Aston Villa striker 'fuming' over PSG benching in Champions League quarter-final

Ollie Watkins says he let Aston Villa boss Unai Emery know he was "fuming" to be benched against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

The striker was brought on with less than 20 minutes to go in both legs of the quarter-final tie with the French Champions as Villa lost 5-4 on aggregate, with on-loan forward Marcus Rashford preferred by Emery.

Watkins responded by inspiring Villa's 4-1 statement win over Newcastle in the Premier League with a goal and an assist that puts them firmly back in the hunt for Champions League qualification.

For the 29-year-old, it was a timely reminder of his value at a time when Villa are mulling over whether to sign Rashford permanently from Manchester United.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Aston Villa’s match against Newcastle United in the Premier League

"I was fuming I wasn't playing," Watkins told Sky Sports when asked about being dropped against PSG.

"I let [Emery] know that. He's the manager at the end of the day. I respect his decision. But I'm not one of the players happy to sit on the bench.

"It's something I haven't experienced before and then to miss out on the biggest stage, you always want to play, especially in the Champions League. Me and a few others are disappointed we didn't start the game but like I said, it's the manager's decision.

"We did end up beating them but obviously not across both legs. The team played really well but I wanted to be out on the pitch much longer, I wanted to be starting in the important games because I've played a big part to get to where we are today."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Aston Villa head coach Unai Emery responds to Ollie Watkins being unhappy as a substitute

Villa boss Emery said ahead of the win over Newcastle that he preferred his players to be angry about being left out rather than sad when asked about leaving Watkins out of the starting line-up against PSG.

And he was proven right by the response of his angry striker in the win over Newcastle.

"[Watkins] played fantastic," Emery told Sky Sports. "[Against PSG] he played 20 minutes and didn't get the chances like he did today to help us.

"His commitment is always high to get his best. This is the competition we want to be at the level we showed today."

Watkins attitude 'incredible', says Redknapp

Sky Sports' Jamie Redknapp:

"It's a great example to young, aspiring footballers - even experienced players - that when you have adversity or the manager leaves you out, in [two of] the biggest games of your life - let's be honest, quarter-finals of the Champions League, he gets left out.

"He has shown an incredible attitude today to come out firing. That's not always the case. Sometimes you talk after a game more than you want, and he might reflect and think, 'I've been really open there' but it's great for us and everybody at home. But that's an insight into the ups and downs of being a footballer.

"He has nothing to prove. He's a top player. He's scored so many goals for Aston Villa. But when you get your opportunity you have to turn up, show up and play like you mean it. And he did that from minute one.

"That's perfect for the manager because you've got everybody firing. Subs coming on wanting to make a difference.

"Some players, they get left out, they sulk, they don't want to play - he showed exactly the right attitude and that's why he's a top performer. They are very lucky to have someone like that at their club.

"He's turned what was a massive negative in his life into a positive."