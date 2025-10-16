The Safety Advisory Group (SAG) has told Aston Villa that no travelling fans will be permitted at Villa Park for Europa league match with Maccabi Tel Aviv on November 6; West Midlands Police have classified the fixture as high risk

Aston Villa vs Maccabi Tel Aviv: No away fans allowed at Villa Park for Europa League match

Sky Sports' Kaveh Solhekol brings updates that Maccabi Tel Aviv fans will not be allowed to attend the Aston Villa match amid safety concerns

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Aston Villa have been told away fans will not be allowed to attend next month’s Europa League match against Israeli side Maccabi Tel Aviv at Villa Park due to safety concerns.

The Safety Advisory Group (SAG) informed Villa that no travelling supporters will be permitted at Villa Park after it was classified it as a "high risk" event.

West Midlands Police said the decision to ban away supporters was "based on current intelligence and previous incidents, including violent clashes and hate crime offences that occurred during the 2024 UEFA Europa League match between Ajax and Maccabi Tel Aviv in Amsterdam".

Dutch police arrested 62 people in the Netherlands' capital after disorder surrounding the match between Ajax and Maccabi Tel Aviv.

A Villa statement read: "Aston Villa can confirm the club has been informed that no away fans may attend the UEFA Europa League match with Maccabi Tel Aviv on Thursday November 6, following an instruction from the Safety Advisory Group.

"The Safety Advisory Group are responsible for issuing safety certificates for every match at Villa Park, based on a number of physical and safety factors.

"Following a meeting [on Thursday] afternoon, the SAG have formally written to the club and UEFA to advise no away fans will be permitted to attend Villa Park for this fixture.

"West Midlands Police have advised the SAG that they have public safety concerns outside the stadium bowl and the ability to deal with any potential protests on the night.

"The club are in continuous dialogue with Maccabi Tel Aviv and the local authorities throughout this ongoing process, with the safety of supporters attending the match and the safety of local residents at the forefront of any decision."

West Midlands Police said it has a strong track record of successfully policing football matches and other high-risk public events.

A spokesperson for the force said: "We are committed to delivering fair and impartial policing, while balancing the public's right to protest with our duty to ensure public safety.

"Following a thorough assessment, we have classified the upcoming Aston Villa vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv fixture as high risk.

"While the safety certificate is issued by Birmingham City Council, West Midlands Police supports the decision to prohibit away supporters from attending.

"This decision is based on current intelligence and previous incidents, including violent clashes and hate crime offences that occurred during the 2024 UEFA Europa League match between Ajax and Maccabi Tel Aviv in Amsterdam."

Image: Aston Villa have been informed that away fans will not be allowed to attend next month’s home Europa League match against Macca Tel Aviv

The force said that, based on officers' professional judgment, it believed the measure will help mitigate risks to public safety.

"We remain steadfast in our support of all affected communities, and reaffirm our zero-tolerance stance on hate crime in all its forms," the police spokesman added.

The Jewish Leadership Council, which works to protect British Jews, criticised the decision to stop Israeli fans from travelling to Birmingham.

In a post on X, it said it was "perverse that away fans should be banned from a football match because West Midlands Police can't guarantee their safety".

It added: "Aston Villa should face the consequences of this decision and the match should be played behind closed doors."

Ayoub Khan, the independent MP for Birmingham Perry Barr, said he welcomed the news that Maccabi Tel Aviv fans would "not be permitted to watch the match at Aston Villa".

There had been "so much hostility and uncertainty around the match" that it was "only right to take drastic measures", he said.