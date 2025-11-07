Morgan Rogers: Aston Villa forward agrees new contract with Premier League club until 2031

Aston Villa forward Morgan Rogers has agreed terms on a new six-year deal at the club.

The England international's previous contract was set to end in 2030 but the fresh deal will now run until 2031, while also making him one of the top five earners in Unai Emery's squad.

Rogers had previously been on the radar of clubs in both the Premier League and Europe.

Rogers signed for Villa from Middlesbrough in 2024 in a deal worth up to £16m and the forward quickly established himself as a key figure in Unai Emery's squad.

The 23-year-old has scored 18 goals and added 20 assists across his 85 appearances for the club, while also breaking into the England squad after making his debut for the Three Lions in November 2024.

Rogers becomes the latest player at Villa to commit their future to the club after new deals for John McGinn, Matty Cash, Boubacar Kamara and Lucas Digne were all confirmed in recent weeks.

New deal for 'unique' talent Rogers is key for Villa

Sky Sports' Patrick Rowe:

The importance of this deal cannot be understated for Villa.

Transfer links regarding Rogers and a potential exit began to bubble away during the summer transfer window and securing fresh terms for their star talent, with a wage increase that reflects both his contributions and lofty potential, will be imperative to Villa continuing their rise.

The start of the season didn't go to plan for the player or the club but that goal against Tottenham and his performances for England highlight the quality he can bring when he's at his very best.

He is a player blessed with a unique skillset. Powerful yet graceful while running with the ball, he doesn't shy away from his defensive responsibilities and is also capable of the extraordinary in the final third.

Confidence and consistency are two issues that have crept into his game but with the backing of Emery, who was insistent on playing Rogers throughout his slump in form, his career is only heading in one direction.

The best is yet to come from Rogers but this deal ensures that when he gets there, he'll be wearing claret and blue.