Rafa Benitez says Newcastle could have beaten Everton but happy with point

Rafa Benitez said Newcastle had the chances to beat Everton but was happy to settle for a draw at Goodison Park.

Benitez set up his side to play on the counter-attack and took a surprise lead when Salomon Rondon turned in Jacob Murphy's left-wing cross.

And despite conceding an equaliser to Richarlison's close-range finish, the visitors hung on to head and kick away anything Everton threw their way - and could have won it late on but for Christian Atsu wasting two good chances.

Benitez said: "We were defending well and well organised, and doing a fantastic job, the only thing we were not expecting was the chances on the counter-attack that we could have been more clinical with.

"We scored a great goal but we still had two or three chances in the first half, and a couple of chances in the second half, it could have been different.

"But we have to give credit to them, they are a good team and they played well. It was not easy to play against our team or break us down. At the end we were looking at getting three points one way or another but one point against a very good team can be fine.

"You cannot forget they have won their last four home games, they did well in the Merseyside derby too."

Newcastle reverted from a back four to name a three-man defence, which worked hard to keep Everton at bay and keep goalkeeper Martin Dubravka from being unduly troubled for most of the evening.

He said: "We needed a back three because we have some problems with players being suspended and things like that which we have to manage, and try to be solid."