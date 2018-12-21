Aleksandar Mitrovic has no point to prove on Newcastle return, says Rafa Benitez

Rafa Benitez says Aleksandar Mitrovic should not feel the need to prove himself when he returns to Newcastle with Fulham on Saturday.

The forward spent two-and-a-half years at Newcastle before joining Fulham on loan in January and then making the move permanent in the summer after helping them seal Premier League promotion.

Having struggled for game-time at Newcastle, Benitez feels Mitrovic's move to Craven Cottage paid off for both clubs involved.

Asked whether Mitrovic will be looking to make a statement at St James' Park, Benitez said: "No I don't think so.

"I think he is doing well. He is playing well, scoring goals for them. He is working very hard, so I think he will be happy at the moment.

Mitrovic struggled for consistency with the Magpies

"Obviously he will like to score as many goals as he can but I don't think he has to prove anything because he is doing well."

Mitrovic has scored seven goals from 17 appearances this season for Fulham, who sit bottom of the league with only two wins and nine points from 17 games.

"He is a good player, we knew that before, and I wish him all the best after this game," said Benitez.

"I think he will give everything on the pitch because that is his style of play, and hopefully we can keep him quiet.

"My main priority is to be sure the team is in a good position in the table. I am not talking about every single player.

"You have to concentrate on what you have. I am happy with our strikers, they are doing well, but especially I am happy with our position in the table at the moment."

Mitrovic was this month named Serbian Player of the Year

Four wins from their last seven games have lifted Newcastle to 14th, stretching the distance between themselves and the bottom three to four points heading into the busy festive period.

Off the pitch, Benitez insists it is "business as usual" despite the ongoing uncertainty regarding the club's future, with owner Mike Ashley yet to agree a sale over a proposed takeover.

"Everyone is quite focused," Benitez said.

"Not too many players are worried about what is going on upstairs.

"They are just concentrating on their training sessions and football."