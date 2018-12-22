Newcastle denied 'very clear' penalty against Fulham, says Rafa Benitez

3:05 Newcastle's Rafael Benitez says he was frustrated with the decision not to give Kenedy a penalty following their goalless draw with Fulham Newcastle's Rafael Benitez says he was frustrated with the decision not to give Kenedy a penalty following their goalless draw with Fulham

Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez claimed his side were denied a "very clear" penalty in their goalless draw with Fulham.

The Spaniard thought Kenedy had his shirt pulled by Fulham defender Joe Bryan in the second half at St James' Park, only for referee Martin Atkinson to disagree.

"We had a penalty appeal that was very clear watching from the linesman's position," Benitez told Sky Sports after the full-time whistle.

"But we have nothing for us in the last few games, so we have to carry on and try to do something else to win the game.

"The referees are happy with our behaviour, but it seems it is not enough to make things right."

As for the result, Benitez was disappointed with a point, but also relieved his team did not lose by getting caught out on the counter-attack by Fulham.

"They defended well and played with five at the back today, so it was not easy for us to find space and create chances, but we still created chances," said Benitez, whose side are now five points clear of Burnley in 18th.

"The positive is the last two games we got four points, but still disappointed as it could have been better today, although it could have been worse.

"For me, the main thing is if you cannot win, do not give the other team chances to score.

"We have to put into perspective where we were at the beginning and we are now playing against teams like Fulham and Wolves who have spent a lot of money during the summer.

"But we carry on with a group of players who have been doing really well for us, fighting every game, but sometimes in these types of games you can see we need a little bit more and that is what we are looking for."