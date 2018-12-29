Rafael Benitez pleased with Newcastle's work rate in draw with Watford

2:21 Rafael Benitez was pleased with the effort and work-rate of his players as Newcastle drew 1-1 with Watford Rafael Benitez was pleased with the effort and work-rate of his players as Newcastle drew 1-1 with Watford

Rafael Benitez praised the work rate of his players after Newcastle earned a hard-fought point against Watford at Vicarage Road.

Newcastle were leading 1-0 against Watford for the majority of the match on Saturday, but were denied victory after Abdoulaye Doucoure equalised in the 82nd minute.

To watch Premier League action on your mobile now download the Football Score Centre on iPhone or Android

Benitez, though, was satisfied with the performance of his players, with his side 15th in the Premier League table on 18 points - four clear of 18th-placed Fulham.

He told Sky Sports: "It's frustrating. You have to give credit to our players because they're working so hard trying to do the things that we wanted them to do.

"I wouldn't say we had the game under control, but we had chances and were dangerous on the counter-attack so the difference for me is just the final pass. We could have been in better positions and created a clear chance that we didn't have.

"We did well against a good team and they are where they are in the table because they have some good players and who play well. I'm happy with the effort and the work rate of everyone."

Salomon Rondon returned to Newcastle's starting line-up and converted his fifth Premier League goal of the season, and Benitez has backed his striker to continue his goalscoring form into the new year provided his team-mates support him.

He added: "He's doing well so we have to think he will be ok."

"For us, every player is important because you have to make substitutions in different games. You need fresh legs and you need the quality of everyone.

"I think if we make passes and crosses we will score some goals so hopefully we can do the same for him and for the other strikers."