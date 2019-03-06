Newcastle's Sean Longstaff to consult knee specialist

Newcastle midfielder Sean Longstaff is to see a specialist on Tuesday over the knee injury which forced him off the pitch at West Ham at the weekend.

The 21-year-old failed to reappear for the second half during Saturday's 2-0 defeat at the London Stadium

Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez will being waiting anxiously to hear the verdict as the club, who are six points above the relegation zone, battle for Premier League survival with nine games left to play.

Longstaff has been an overwhelming success at St James' Park since being promoted from the academy and establishing himself in the first team in December.

His impressive form has seen him retain his place in the side ahead of Jonjo Shelvey, Mohamed Diame and Ki Sung-yeung.

The midfielder was handed his Premier League debut on Boxing Day and his first start in the competition came at Chelsea on January 12.

Longstaff has been instrumental in wins over fellow relegation strugglers Cardiff, Huddersfield and Burnley, particularly due to the partnership he has formed with Isaac Hayden.

However, Benitez will likely be without Longstaff when they welcome Everton to Tyneside on Saturday.