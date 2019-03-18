Five Newcastle fans charged for pitch invasion at Bournemouth

A Newcastle fan is removed from the pitch by stewards and police

Five Newcastle fans have been charged for running onto the pitch following their Premier League game against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

An 18-year-old man from Newcastle, a 29-year-old man from Berwick-upon-Tweed, a 31-year-old man from Alnwick in Northumberland, a 40-year-old man from Newcastle and a 24-year-old man are accused of running onto the playing area.

They are due to appear at Poole Magistrates' Court on April 2.

Two others, a 24-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy who were arrested on suspicion of running onto the pitch have been released under investigation while inquiries continue.

A female steward suffered a nose injury and police are investigating whether she was assaulted.

Visiting fans spilled on to the Vitality Stadium pitch while celebrating Matt Ritchie's stoppage-time equaliser which rescued a 2-2 draw for Newcastle.