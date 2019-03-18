Five Newcastle fans charged for pitch invasion at Bournemouth
Last Updated: 18/03/19 10:58am
Five Newcastle fans have been charged for running onto the pitch following their Premier League game against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.
An 18-year-old man from Newcastle, a 29-year-old man from Berwick-upon-Tweed, a 31-year-old man from Alnwick in Northumberland, a 40-year-old man from Newcastle and a 24-year-old man are accused of running onto the playing area.
They are due to appear at Poole Magistrates' Court on April 2.
Two others, a 24-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy who were arrested on suspicion of running onto the pitch have been released under investigation while inquiries continue.
A female steward suffered a nose injury and police are investigating whether she was assaulted.
Visiting fans spilled on to the Vitality Stadium pitch while celebrating Matt Ritchie's stoppage-time equaliser which rescued a 2-2 draw for Newcastle.