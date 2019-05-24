Newcastle fan banned for racially abusing Liverpool players

A Newcastle season-ticket holder has been handed a five-year football banning order after being convicted of racially abusing Liverpool players at St James’ Park.

Michael Collins was observed directing racist abuse at players by undercover stewards during Liverpool's 3-2 win on May 4, and was subsequently arrested by Northumbria Police.

Collins was found guilty of racially aggravated harassment at North Tyneside Magistrates Court, and - in addition to the court sanction - Newcastle have banned him from St James' Park for an indefinite period.

Steve Storey, head of safety and security at Newcastle, said: "Racism has absolutely no place at St. James' Park or in our city and we will continue to do everything we can to drive it out of football and society.

"We want to send a clear message that any instances of discrimination will be dealt with as strongly as possible by the club with the support of Northumbria Police and other agencies.

"St. James' Park is a wonderful place to experience football and, together with our supporters and partners, we will continue to ensure it is a welcoming, inclusive and vibrant place for everyone."