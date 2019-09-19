Peter Beardsley banned from football-related activity for eight months over use of racist and abusive language

Peter Beardsley left his role as Newcastle U23 coach in March

Former Newcastle academy coach Peter Beardsley has been banned from all football-related activity for 32 weeks after being found guilty of using racist and abusive language by an Independent Regulatory Commission.

The FA charged Beardsley with three "aggravated breaches" of FA Rule E3, which regards the use of racist and abusive language towards Newcastle U23 players during his time as their coach.

Beardsley left the role in March following a 14-month internal investigation after a complaint was made by midfielder Yasin Ben El-Mhanni, who left the club in January 2018.

All three breaches were denied by Beardsley but subsequently found proven based upon the results and findings of Newcastle United disciplinary proceedings.

Beardsley has been ordered to complete a face-to-face education course as well as serve the eight-month ban until April 29, 2020.