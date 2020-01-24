Valentino Lazaro: Steve Bruce says Newcastle 'hoping' winger can make debut vs Oxford

1:18 Steve Bruce is hopeful Valentino Lazaro can make his Newcastle debut Steve Bruce is hopeful Valentino Lazaro can make his Newcastle debut

Valentino Lazaro could make his Newcastle debut against Oxford in the FA Cup this weekend after arriving on Tyneside to undergo a medical.

The Inter Milan winger will be in the squad provided the paperwork on his loan deal is processed in time.

Speaking at his pre-match media conference, head coach Steve Bruce said: "Well, he's here, he's in the building, which is a good sign.

"I think it's fair to say that we've managed to hold off a couple of clubs because once he became available, then somebody of his pedigree was always going to have a few options, and thankfully he's chosen us.

"He's here, we're hoping that we can get the paperwork and everything done so he can play tomorrow."

The Magpies appear to have beaten off competition from a series of suitors, including Red Bull Leipzig, to land the midfielder.

Bruce said: "There was big talk of Leipzig, of course, but I think the idea of coming here and playing in the Premier League. His agent was here last weekend, so we've had to be patient, but we're delighted he's here."