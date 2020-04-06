Newcastle 2019/20: Five stats you didn't know

From the player who has been ruthless inside the box to the narrow margins of victory, we pick out five stats you may not have known about Newcastle's 2019/20 season.

Keeping it clean

Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka has starred this term

Martin Dubravka has kept 24 Premier League clean sheets since his debut in Februay 2018 - only Manchester City's Ederson (34) and Alisson (31) kept more. This season, a 6.84 difference in expected and actual goals conceded by Dubravka is the biggest margin in the league.

Short supply

Joelinton's only Premier League goal this season came at Tottenham

Newcastle have scored just 25 league goals so far - their fewest at this stage of a Premier League season. Twelve of those have been scored by defenders and only Jonjo Shelvey (5) has scored more than two.

Efficient Shelvey

Jonjo Shelvey has made the most of his entries into the opposition box

Jonjo Shelvey is Newcastle's top scorer this season (5 goals) - but has had just 10 touches inside the opposition box.

One-nil, to the Newcastle

Newcastle won 1-0 against Crystal Palace in December - as Miguel Almiron finally got off the mark

Eight of Newcastle's nine Premier League wins have been by a one-goal margin. In fact, five of those nine victories have been by a 1-0 scoreline.

Stalemate

Dwight Gayle battles against James Tarkowski in Newcastle's goalless draw with Burnley

Goalless draws have been a common recent occurrence for the Magpies, too - since the start of last season, they've drawn more Premier League games 0-0 than any other side.

Explore more Newcastle stats

Use the interactive widget below to explore more Newcastle stats from the 2019/20 season - from passing to shooting to discipline... just hit the tabs. And then delve into each player's individual numbers using the drop down option in the second widget.