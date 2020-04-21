Newcastle takeover nearing completion after contracts exchanged and deposit paid
Premier League's Owners' and Directors' Test now the only aspect of the deal left to be completed
Last Updated: 21/04/20 10:40am
PCP Capital Partners' proposed takeover of Newcastle United is nearing completion after the Saudi-backed consortium paid a deposit and exchanged contracts with club owner Mike Ashley.
The contracts are legally binding, meaning the only aspect of the deal left to be completed is the Premier League's Owners' and Directors' Test.
Once this is finalised, the remainder of the £300m fee will be forwarded to Ashley and the deal could be completed as early as the end of the month.
The Premier League began its mandatory background checks earlier this month on those involved in Amanda Staveley's consortium, which includes Saudi's Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman.
He controls the country's Public Investment Fund (PIF) - one of the world's wealthiest sovereign funds - which looks set to own 80 per cent of the club's shares.
Premier League rules allow them to consider the ability to fund the club, alongside any criminal records of those involved in a takeover.
In 2017, the league broadened its scope, allowing them to consider any crimes committed by individuals outside the UK.
However, any concerns regarding Saudi's human rights record would need intervention from the UK government to influence whether the sale could be allowed to go ahead, a move which is thought to be highly unlikely.