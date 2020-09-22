Steve Bruce supports taking a knee but questions whether progress is being made

Steve Bruce fully supports Les Ferdinand's claim that the message behind 'taking a knee' has been lost.

Former Newcastle striker Ferdinand, who is now director of football at Queens Park Rangers, defended his current club's decision to not take a knee before matches, saying it "will not bring about change in the game - actions will".

Bruce says he consults Newcastle captain Jamaal Lascelles on a regular basis to see what his players want to do but questioned whether any progress is being made.

"We applauded the NHS every Thursday at 8pm for weeks until somebody decided it had run its course," said Newcastle boss Bruce.

"If we take the knee, then it's not a problem for me personally at all, but I understand where Les is coming from.

"It's a gesture we're making, but are we seeing any big progress? There's the big question. We need to make inroads towards improvement, right across the globe.

"I'll keep talking with my captain and seeing what the mood is with the players. But I do think the gesture being made by the Premier League and the players, we need the action to take (place).

"I fully support Les and what he has come out with."

On Monday, Ferdinand said taking a knee has a point of "good PR" but that "the message has been lost".

"Taking the knee was very powerful but we feel that impact has now been diluted," said Ferdinand.

"In the same way 'Clap For Carers' was very emotional for us all, it got to a stage where it had run its natural course and the decision was rightly made to stop it.

"Does that mean we, as a nation, don't care or appreciate our NHS workers? Of course it doesn't.

"No one is more passionate than me about this topic. I have spoken on the matter throughout my footballing life.

"I work for one of the most diverse football clubs in this country. A lot of people are being fooled out there."