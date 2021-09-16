Steve Bruce: Newcastle boss insists he won't 'walk away from the challenge' at St James' Park

Steve Bruce has insisted he will not be swayed from his mission as he attempts to turn around Newcastle's poor start to the season.

The Magpies head into Friday night's Premier League clash with Leeds without a win in five games in all competitions this season, and with Bruce having found himself the target of disillusioned fans during Saturday's 4-1 defeat at Manchester United.

Asked if he had spoken to those above him about his future, he told his pre-match press conference: "No, but it's not all about me.

"I'm here to only do what I think is best for the club, and that is manage it as best I can and keep us moving along.

"It's for other people to answer that. I will continue to do my best - I'm never going to walk away from the challenge of it, that's for sure - so you're asking the wrong person."

Asked about the jeers at Old Trafford, Bruce added: "Look, it's always difficult. I'd be sick if I said I quite enjoyed it.

"It's difficult, but look, the frustration is, like any other Premier League club or any other Football League club, if you don't get results, then ultimately the manager, head coach, whatever I am, bears the brunt.

"That's what it is, so I have to accept that results haven't been good enough.

"What the disappointment was, was we played very, very well at a difficult place last week, as difficult as it was ever going to get and we played very, very well and didn't get anything out of the game, which is the frustrating thing."