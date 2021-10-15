Steve Bruce to take charge of Newcastle vs Tottenham to mark 1,000th game as a manager

Newcastle have confirmed Steve Bruce will take charge of his 1,000th game as a manager in Sunday's Premier League match against Tottenham.

Bruce, 60, had been expected to be sacked this week following the club's £305m takeover earlier this month but instead he will lead the Magpies at St James' Park, live on Sky Sports, for the first match of the new Saudi-Arabian-led era.

Newcastle are second bottom of the Premier League and without a win ahead of the competition's resumption following the international break.

New part-owner Amanda Staveley said in a club statement on Friday: "We met Steve and the players on Monday and have given them the time and space this week to focus on preparing for what is a very important game on Sunday.

"Steve has been very professional in our dealings with him and he and his coaching team will take the team on Sunday.

"If we make any changes going forward, Steve will be the first to know but, in the meantime, we wish him the best of luck in his 1,000th match as a manager and will be joining you in getting right behind the team."

Staveley, who owns 10 per cent of the club, added Newcastle wanted to be "patient and considered" in their approach and that "change doesn't happen overnight".

A capacity 52,000 crowd is expected for the visit of Spurs this weekend after the end of Mike Ashley's 14-year reign was celebrated by Newcastle fans.

However, despite the optimism around the club, a recent Newcastle United Supporters' Trust poll revealed that almost 95 per cent of fans wanted Bruce's dismissal.

Bruce, who succeeded Rafael Benitez in July 2019, will address the media at his pre-match news conference later on Friday.

More to follow...