Newcastle investigating alleged racist gesture made towards Tottenham fans during match at St James' Park

The alleged racist incident occurred during Sunday's Premier League match between Newcastle and Tottenham at St James' Park; Newcastle confirmed Northumbria Police are aware and also investigating

Newcastle have confirmed they are investigating an alleged racist gesture made by an individual towards Tottenham supporters during Sunday's Premier League match.

Northumbria Police have been notified of the incident, which occurred during Tottenham's 3-2 win at St James' Park.

The club stated they will support the authorities in the investigation and any attempt to secure a criminal conviction for the perpetrator.

Newcastle also reminded fans they can report discrimination that occurs at St James' Park by texting HELP followed by your seat location and details of the incident to 60070.

A club statement read: "Newcastle United is aware of an alleged racist gesture made by an individual towards Tottenham Hotspur supporters inside St James' Park during Sunday's match. An investigation is under way and the police have been made aware.

"Our message is clear - football is for everyone. Discrimination has absolutely no place in football, in the street, online or in wider society and we will not tolerate it under any circumstances.

"Newcastle United will pursue the strongest possible action against anyone involved in discriminatory behaviour and will support any efforts by the authorities to secure a criminal conviction.

"The club is adhering to the Premier League commitment regarding Abusive and Discriminatory conduct, which facilitates the banning of any fan found to have been involved in abusive and/or discriminatory conduct from all Premier League stadia.

"For this alleged incident to take place at a time when all Premier League clubs are visibly supporting the No Room For Racism campaign shows the work we all have ahead of us, to which we remain absolutely committed."

A Northumbria Police spokesperson added: "We can confirm we are investigating an alleged racist incident during Newcastle United's home fixture with Tottenham at St James' Park on Sunday.

"Enquiries are ongoing with the club to identify anyone involved and ascertain whether criminal offences have been committed.

"As a force, we do not tolerate hate crime of any kind within our communities and are committed to taking swift and robust action against perpetrators."

