Graeme Jones: Newcastle interim manager says he will talk to new owners after Chelsea game

Newcastle interim manager Graeme Jones said he would discuss what happens next at the club with the new owners after Saturday's Premier League home game against Chelsea.

A permanent replacement for Steve Bruce, who left the club nine days ago, is expected to be appointed before Newcastle's following game at Brighton a week on Saturday.

"I'll have a chat with the owners and see where we are. No more than that and take it from there," said Jones, who became first-team coach at his hometown club under Bruce in January.

"I think our job here, right now, is to make this football club as united as it possibly can be for the next manager that's coming.

"We're a point better off than last week and obviously after tomorrow's game we'll see where we are, but the new guy needs to walk into a really healthy football club.

Image: Newcastle took a point in their first game under Jones after a 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace

"With 52,000 people, plus 20 players and staff pulling in the same direction and that's my target."

Jones, who said his own future at Newcastle was assured, admitted he will have to keep his emotions in check before taking charge in front of a sold-out St James' Park for the first time.

"There's a lot of responsibility," he said. "Honestly, you can't go there with the emotions. Yes, it's my football club, first game at St James' Park, but I've got a job to do and I've got to do it to the best of my ability.

"So I haven't thought about that. I'm thinking purely about the game and nothing more.

"What happens between now and January 1 is going to define our season and it would be remiss of me if I didn't concentrate on the Chelsea game.

"We've got the Champions League winners coming here, so I've not thought about anything else."

Jones drew his first match in charge after a 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace that keeps Newcastle in the relegation zone, three points from safety.

When asked if victory over Chelsea could make him a contender for the job on a permanent basis, Jones said: "If we beat Chelsea I'll probably open a bottle of red wine with my wife and celebrate.

"It would be a huge moment, but I'm sorry to be boring, I'm not looking past that.

"My remit is just for Chelsea and I want to help my football club be in the best position we can be in."