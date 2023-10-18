Sandro Tonali: Newcastle midfielder facing ban from football for betting

Sandro Tonali admitted to making bets on AC Milan to win games, in a hearing at the Italian Federation on Tuesday; Newcastle midfielder was one of the players named in an Italian football betting probe last week

Keith Downie explains why Newcastle's Sandro Tonali is facing a ban from football for betting

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Newcastle have confirmed midfielder Sandro Tonali is being investigated by the Italian Prosecutor's Office and Italian Football Federation (FIGC) for breaching betting rules.

The 23-year-old Italy international was withdrawn from his country's Euro 2024 qualifying defeat to England at Wembley on Tuesday night and his club have released a statement to say he is co-operating with the enquiry.

The Premier League club said: "Newcastle United can confirm that Sandro Tonali is subject to investigation by the Italian Prosecutor's Office and Italian Football Federation (FIGC) in relation to illegal betting activity.

"Sandro is fully engaging with the investigation and will continue to cooperate with all relevant authorities.

"He and his family will continue to receive the club's full support.

"Due to this ongoing process, Sandro and Newcastle United are unable to offer further comment at this time."

The Newcastle midfielder admitted on Tuesday to making bets on Milan to win games, in a hearing at the Italian Federation in Turin.

Tonali was one of the players named in an Italian football betting probe last week, and was withdrawn from the senior men's squad for Tuesday's defeat against England.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Former Premier League defender Steven Caulker reflects on his struggles with betting and how it's impacting top-flight football

Sky Sports News understands that at his hearing on Tuesday he admitted to betting on matches - both in which he played and did not play - for Milan to win.

According to FIFA Code 26, conduct such as this can see players face up to a three-year ban from worldwide football.

Tonali is likely to face a lesser, but still lengthy ban for his help with the investigation - and for admitting his guilt.

Juventus' Nicolo Fagioli banned for seven months over breach of betting rules

Image: Juventus midfielder Nicolo Fagioli has been handed a seven-month suspension by the Italian Football Federation over a breach of betting rules

On Tuesday Juventus midfielder Nicolo Fagioli, the first player named in the probe, was served a seven-month ban for betting on football. He self-reported himself, while Tonali did not.

Fagioli had five months of a one-year ban suspended and was fined 12,500 euros (£10,848), while he agreed to a therapy plan of at least six months to tackle his gambling problem, the FIGC announced.

In a statement on its website, the governing body said the 22-year-old violated the rule "that prohibits betting on football events organised by FIGC, UEFA and FIFA".

Tonali, who signed for Newcastle for £55m from Milan in the summer, is expected back in Newcastle on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Tonali's agent admitted the player had a gambling problem and said he faces the biggest challenge of his career.

Newcastle face Crystal Palace at home on Saturday.