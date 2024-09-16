Sandro Tonali exclusive interview: Newcastle midfielder had 'two lives' before betting ban

Sandro Tonali returned to action for Newcastle at the end of August after the Italian Football Federation punished him for betting on matches; he was also handed a two-month suspended sentence for 50 breaches of the FA's betting rules made after he joined Newcastle last summer

Newcastle United's Sandro Tonali says he feels a different person after serving his ban

Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali has told Sky Sports he was living two separate lives before being banned from football for 10 months after breaching betting rules.

Tonali returned to action at the end of August after the Italian Football Federation punished him for betting on matches. He was also handed a two-month suspended sentence for 50 breaches of the FA's betting rules made after he joined Newcastle last summer.

The Italy midfielder, who has been working with the PFA since his offences came to light, attended treatment sessions for problem gamblers during his time away and now has an understanding of his behaviours.

"Before the mistake, I had two lives, because I was very closed to myself and I never spoke with people, also in the training ground, also with the staff," Tonali told Sky Sports.

"Now it's totally different. Every day is different, especially with the staff and my team-mates, because it's normal to speak every day, it's normal to have a relationship."

He added: "When I come to the training ground, I am the same person now; with the gaffer, with the staff, with my team-mates.

"Before these 10 months, before the last year, I don't know, but it's a little bit different because I was another person. I was two different people in my life and in football. And now I am only one person, only one.

"When I speak with the gaffer, I am Sandro. When I play, I am Sandro. When I come back to Italy, I am Sandro.

"I have understood this in the last year and these 10 months."

Tonali says he is "feeling good" now he is back playing, and his form has reflected that with impressive performances for Italy and Newcastle since returning.

The midfielder laid on the assist for Italy team-mate Federico Dimarco's equaliser against France with a deft flick that sparked a 3-1 comeback win in the Nations League.

"I missed the last 10 months," said Tonali. "I missed football, I missed the stadium, all the emotions on the pitch. But now I've come back and I've come back, I think, really well.

"I spoke with the team, I spoke with the gaffer. The gaffer was happy. I understand my mistake."

Tonali was given a hero's welcome on his return to St James' Park ahead of their 2-1 win over Spurs before the international break.

Although he started on the bench, Tonali came on at a difficult time to help Newcastle secure the three points.

His team-mates, Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes, serenaded him as they returned to the dressing room after the game to show their support for the 24-year-old.

The pair, along with Kieran Trippier and captain Jamaal Lascelles, have been a key part of Tonali's support network during the ban.

"The feeling [to be back celebrating with the fans] was very, very good, because the fans were crazy after the first game [against Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup]," he said.

"After the second game, the same for Bruno and Joelinton, because they supported me every day during the ban. With Trippier, and the captain Jamaal, these four, for me, were maybe the best players to support me.

"But every player and all the team [helped me] - it's a surprise for me, because I was a new player. I was here only for two months.

"But every person in the city, from working in Newcastle, all the people who live here, they support me and help me."