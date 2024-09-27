Darren Eales: Newcastle United CEO to step down after blood cancer diagnosis

Darren Eales will continue in his Newcastle role until a successor is appointed; "It has become apparent to me that now is the right time to make this decision so that I can prioritise my health and my family"

Newcastle United chief executive Darren Eales is to step down from his position after being diagnosed with a chronic form of blood cancer, the club has said.

Eales, who joined Newcastle in August 2022, will continue in his position until a successor is appointed.

"Being CEO of Newcastle United is an extraordinary privilege and I am incredibly proud to be part of the club's exciting journey," Eales said in a statement released on Friday.

"However, it has become apparent to me that now is the right time to make this decision so that I can prioritise my health and my family.

"In the short term, it will be business as usual in terms of running the club's day-to-day operations, and I will give my full support to a transitionary period that will enable the board to carefully assess and appoint my successor.

"I want to extend my sincere thanks to the club's supporters, ownership, players and staff. I'm proud of what we have collectively achieved and I'm excited to see what's ahead for everyone as the club builds towards a future of sustained success."

Newcastle United chair Yasir Al-Rumayyan said: "All of us who are connected with Newcastle United are very saddened by this news. Our thoughts are with Darren and his family and we send him every good wish for a full recovery.

"On behalf of the club and its owners, I want to thank Darren for his service and dedication to Newcastle United. He has made a significant contribution to the club's progress during his time as CEO, helping to build a strong foundation for Newcastle United's success. We fully understand the difficult decision he has made.

"We will work closely with Darren to hand over the CEO role at the appropriate moment following a carefully considered search process, and he will continue to have the full support of the board and the Newcastle United family now and in the future."

Eales joined Newcastle 10 months after the club's change of ownership as Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) took a controlling 80-per-cent stake to end Mike Ashley's 14-year tenure.