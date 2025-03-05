Anthony Gordon: Newcastle winger to miss Carabao Cup final with Lewis Hall out for season through injury

Newcastle have been dealt a double blow with Lewis Hall to miss the rest of the season with a foot injury, while Anthony Gordon will not be available for the Carabao Cup final due to suspension.

It was confirmed on Wednesday morning that defender Hall has been ruled out for the remainder of the campaign after it was decided he needs surgery on an injury sustained during last month's Premier League defeat at Liverpool.

It means Newcastle will be missing their first-choice left-hand side for the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool on March 16, live on Sky Sports, after the club decided not to appeal Gordon's sending-off in Sunday's FA Cup defeat by Brighton.

Gordon was shown a straight red card for raising his hands to the face of Brighton defender Jan Paul van Hecke and will serve a three-game suspension.

Magpies boss Eddie Howe said after the game the club would not hesitate to appeal the decision after claiming Gordon had no intention to "harm the player" but have now decided against that course of action.

Gordon will also miss the trip to West Ham on March 10, live on Monday Night Football, as well as the home game against Brentford on April 2.

Ref Watch: Newcastle had 'no chance' of overturning Gordon red

Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher claimed Newcastle had no chance of overturning Gordon's three-game suspension, telling Sky Sports' Ref Watch: "It was a very unwise thing for Anthony Gordon to do because the whistle had gone.

"For whatever reason, he chose to make a very unwise action. Once you put both hands in a player's face, like he did, in a really aggressive pushing motion, I think it was inevitable he was going to get a red card.

"Why it's a big talking point is because of the Carabao Cup final coming up. He's now going to miss that game.

"I suggest he has no chance whatsoever of that [winning an appeal]. Appealing against a red card decision, you have to prove the referee has made a clear and obvious mistake.

"When you look at the images, I don't think anybody watching can say he has made a clear and obvious mistake because Anthony has put both hands into his face and pushed him. It is violent conduct."

Burn: Gordon had no 'intent' with shove

Newcastle defender Dan Burn rushed to the defence of team-mate Gordon and insisted he had no "intent" to hurt Brighton defender Van Hecke.

Burn said: "He's going to be disappointed, isn't he? I really don't think there was any sort of intent there, he's not that type of player. It's just a real shame for him."

What games will Gordon miss?