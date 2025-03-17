Newcastle's Carabao Cup win can be launchpad for Eddie Howe's side but Champions League qualification key
Newcastle are Carabao Cup winners after a brilliant win over Liverpool at Wembley - but what's next for Eddie Howe's side? Sky Sports News reporter Keith Downie outlines where the Magpies go next and why a Champions League spot could be crucial to them achieving more success in the future
After Newcastle's Carabao Cup final win over Liverpool, Alexander Isak said: "This is just the start."
Given the 70-year wait for a domestic trophy, Newcastle's players and fans have to enjoy this moment. The Geordies around London on Sunday night certainly seemed to be doing that!
Players will be heading off on international duty but there will be a celebration organised.
And the break at least gives everyone a chance to soak in the success.
But in terms of Isak's wider point - there is certainly a feeling this is an important milestone for Eddie Howe, his players and the club rather than the final destination.
At the start of this season, when there was speculation about whether Howe would take over from Gareth Southgate as England manager, he said he felt he had unfinished business with Newcastle. He will believe it still isn't finished.
Howe wants to build Newcastle into a club continually competing for honours and qualifying for top-level European football.
I suspect he does harbour ambitions to take the England job on at some point - but that is probably 10 years away. He loves the day-to-day work he does with his players at Newcastle and wouldn't want to let that go right now.
And it's imperative Newcastle kick on from this.
That starts with finishing the Premier League season strongly and qualifying for the Champions League again.
Newcastle need to improve on the field and they need to improve off the field to get to where they want to be. And Champions League football is a big part of that.
They need to catch up with the likes of Man City and Chelsea when it comes to revenue to give themselves more room to improve the squad within PSR limits.
Champions League football will also help them hold on to their key players, such as Isak, Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali.
If they can finish in the top four - or top five, which may be enough - then it could be a big summer ahead.
Newcastle have hardly spent any money in recent transfer windows and the indication is they've been holding it back for a splurge this summer.
I can see them bringing in two or three players to improve the starting XI.
Newcastle fans think they have the best midfield in the Premier League with Tonali, Bruno and Joelinton. They wouldn't swap those three for anyone. But a right-sided centre-back and right winger are likely to be on the shopping list, despite the big contributions of Fabian Schar and Jacob Murphy. A new goalkeeper could also come in, with Martin Dubravka a possible departure.
That need for greater strength in depth and options for Howe has been reflected by some inconsistent performances from Newcastle this season. They're at their best when they're intense - but the XI which beat Liverpool at Wembley was the same side which was overrun by Bournemouth a few weeks ago.
There have been bad performances at home against the likes of Brighton, Fulham and West Ham, in among outstanding displays which have taken Newcastle to the brink of those Champions League qualification spots and, of course, a cup triumph.
Dan Burn, one of the goalscorers on Sunday, will have delighted in the success more than most, being a Geordie himself. But he kept his celebrations low-key after the game, saying he wanted to arrive at St George's Park on Monday with a clear head for his first experience of being in an England squad.
It was a dream week for him. But that focus on building on the brilliant moment by resetting and relishing the next challenge is a template for Newcastle as a club to follow. And I'm sure it's the view Howe will take.
As Isak says, this is just the start for Newcastle…