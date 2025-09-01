Yoane Wissa joins Newcastle: Brentford forward makes £55m transfer to Premier League rivals on Deadline Day

Newcastle have signed forward Yoane Wissa from Brentford in a deal worth £55m.

The deal was completed on Deadline Day with 30 seconds to spare.

The Magpies had multiple offers rejected for Wissa this summer and the striker even took to Instagram to reveal his frustration at a move not materialising as he pushed for a switch to their Premier League rivals.

Wissa will wear the No 9 shirt at Newcastle, left vacant by Alexander Isak who completed a move to Liverpool for a British transfer record fee on Deadline Day.

The club maintained Isak would only be sold if an adequate replacement was found and, having signed Nick Woltemade in a club-record deal, they have a second forward in Wissa.

Brentford were willing to engage with Newcastle over Wissa, but wanted his valuation to be met.

Speaking to the club's official website, Wissa said: "I'm really happy to be here and to sign for one of the biggest clubs in the Premier League.

"I'm very excited to put on the black and white shirt. I've got dreams, I've got faith and now I will do my best to make it all happen. I can't wait to get started."

Magpies boss Eddie Howe, added: "Yoane is a player who we have admired for some time and we're delighted to have him on board.

"He brings proven Premier League quality, demonstrated not only by his goalscoring output but also the crucial work he does for the team.

"Yoane's style of play will excite our supporters and complement our style of play - he has pace, power and an excellent work rate. He immediately makes us stronger."

Wissa's bombshell statement that forced Newcastle move

Wissa posted on Sunday: "I have stayed silent for much of the summer, but with just hours remaining of the transfer window I feel compelled make it clear that I want to leave Brentford. I believe the club are unduly standing in my way despite a series of fair offers throughout the summer.

"I have always given 100 per cent for Brentford since the day I signed back in 2021. I am proud of what we have built together and have never taken the opportunity to play for the club for granted.

"Brentford fans will always have a special place in my heart. And I have always conducted myself professionally, both on and off the pitch. It has been a privilege to wear this shirt for 149 games and celebrate 49 goals.

"Earlier this summer, I held open discussions with the club's senior management, including key directors and the new head coach. I made clear my intention to explore a new challenge.

"During these conversations, it was confirmed to me and my representatives that the club would not stand in my way if a reasonable offer was received. This was also put in writing.

"Based on this understanding, I sought to find a new club, keeping Brentford informed with full transparency at every step.

"I received a formal offer from another Premier League club and communicated I wanted to join. I was under the impression, from all my conversations with Brentford, that there was a mutual agreement to part ways.

"Yet as the window comes to an end, the club has now significantly changed its position, going against what was communicated. This has left me in a difficult and frustrating position. The promise that I could leave this summer has not been fulfilled. It saddens me to have to write that, and I maintain total respect for the club and its fans.

"I want to make it clear that I have not acted unprofessionally, nor do I wish to leave Brentford on bad terms. I have been transparent in my position throughout. I have continued to communicate openly with the club and conduct myself in a way that reflects my values as both a footballer and a human being.

"I remain hopeful that a fair and reasonable resolution can still be found before the transfer window shuts.

"In the meantime, I must do what I feel is right for my career and family and insist that Brentford honour their promise to let me join a new club and at a fair price.

"I want to thank all the Brentford fans for their support and understanding during this difficult situation. Your energy and belief in me has always meant a great deal. This has never been about walking away from what is a fantastic football club. It's about being allowed to move forward with Brentford's blessing based on repeated promises that I could leave for a new chapter this summer.

"Being made to stay beyond this summer will only tarnish four wonderful years at this incredible club and so I ask Brentford's owners and directors to now honour their promise to let me leave in the final hours of the window."

Brentford did not comment on Wissa's statement.

Sky Sports News has not seen evidence of the written assurances Wissa speaks of in his statement.