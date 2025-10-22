Sandro Tonali new contract: Newcastle midfielder signs deal until summer of 2029 with option of further 12 months

Sandro Tonali's contract has been extended until 2029, with the option of an additional year.

The Italian agreed the deal in secret during his ban for illegal betting, to protect Newcastle financially, with the club having not been able to use him for 10 months.

Tonali now has three and a half years left on his deal, with the option of one more.

The previous contract he signed when he joined the club from AC Milan in July 2023 had been due to expire in the summer of 2028.

The Italy international played 45 times in all competitions last term, after he returned from the aforementioned ban, scoring six goals and providing three assists.

He has started all eight of Newcastle's Premier League games so far in 2025/26.

Analysis: Does this mean Tonali won't move away?

Sky Sports' News' Keith Downie:

This is the news the Newcastle fans had been hoping for some time, but they needn't have worried - the contract extension was already secretly in place.

Tonali had agreed to a one-year extension, with the option of another (this is a club option, not player) last year.

This agreement was made to protect Newcastle's position, but also because the midfielder wanted to show his appreciation for supporting him during his 10-month worldwide football ban for illegal gambling. The Italian international was banned at the time of the handshake.

Still raw from the acrimonious departure of Alexander Isak to Liverpool on Deadline Day, the fear from Newcastle fans is that their best player, Tonali will be sold to one of Europe's top clubs next summer. So this should give them comfort.

But this extension doesn't mean that Tonali won't leave next summer or the one after that. However, it puts Newcastle in a much stronger position financially if the 25-year-old was to move on. And that's something Tonali wanted.

If Newcastle take up their one-year option it ties him down at St James' Park until he's aged 30. It's a clever piece of business thrashed out at an awkward time.

Can I see someone offering £100m for him within the next year? Yes. But do I see Tonali going on strike to force his exit from the club like Isak? No. For multiple reasons that scenario will not be repeated.

Why is Tonali so vital to Newcastle?

Sky Sports' Sam Blitz:

Tonali's work at Newcastle sometimes goes under the radar. With the high-profile Brazilian duo of Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton either side of him, the work the Italian brings can sometimes be missed easily.

Newcastle have developed a reputation of being hard to beat and Tonali is a big part of that. The underlying numbers show the Magpies have the second-best defence in the Premier League and the 25-year-old's defensive reading of the game helps protect an already solid backline.

But Tonali has the talent in the final third too. His pressing numbers are among the best in the Premier League for a midfielder, while only three players have created more chances than the Italian, who creates both from open play and via set-pieces.

The fact Newcastle are protecting Tonali's value in this new deal shows they are aware he could easily play for one of Europe's bigger clubs. But this contract news will help quieten the noise for now.