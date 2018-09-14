Pep Guardiola believes Phil Foden is ready for England

Pep Guardiola has no doubt that Phil Foden is ready to play for England at senior level

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes 18-year-old midfielder Phil Foden is ready to play for England.

The City academy product has represented England at various youth levels and was touted for a possible call-up to Gareth Southgate's first squad of the new season.

Despite there being an emphasis on selecting young players, Southgate decided that Foden, who has only seen eight minutes of Premier League action this season, had not played enough to merit a place in the squad.

Foden's only Premier League appearance this season came against Huddersfield

Asked if he feels any pressure over Foden's development, Guardiola said: "No I don't feel pressure for that. I feel the pressure to win the games, but not that.

"We do our best. I do my best and I think Phil is ready. I don't have doubts.

"His work ethic is excellent and he will have a lot of minutes this season and after that Gareth has his own decision."

Foden has represented England from from under-16 up to under-19 level

Foden made 10 first team appearances for City last season, although the majority of his minutes came in Champions League games where City had already secured qualification.

City return to Premier League action following the international break against Fulham on Saturday and then begin their Champions League campaign at home to Lyon on Wednesday, starting a streak of regular midweek games that will run through until the end of the year.

Guardiola explained that Foden's lack of minutes so far this season is no different to Leroy Sane's and can be put down to the quality of City's squad.

"He's here. If he was not ready, he would not be here," Guardiola said.

"He's ready and after it's the same case as Leroy. He competes with David (Silva), with (Ilkay) Gundo(gan), with Kevin (De Bruyne) when he's fit, with (Fernan)Dinho, with top players."