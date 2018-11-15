'World-class' Raheem Sterling can score 30 goals for Man City this season, says Danny Higginbotham

Raheem Sterling scored 23 goals for Manchester City during the 2017-18 season

Raheem Sterling can score 30 goals this season as he continues to thrive under Pep Guardiola, according to Danny Higginbotham.

The Manchester City forward has already scored seven goals for his club this campaign, including six in 10 Premier League appearances.

He has scored three goals in his last three games and Higginbotham believes the 23-year-old now has the ability to maintain his goal-scoring form.

He said: "People still say his finishing isn't great and we still talk about him missing chances, but this is a player who scored 23 goals last season playing as a winger more often than not.

"If that finishing does get better I believe he can get 30 goals this season, not a problem at all. If he misses a chance, he has no problem with it because he'll go back, get the opportunity again and put it in the back of the net.

"I think he'll break the record he set for himself last season of 23 goals and I think he'll be pushing 30 plus this season."

Sterling arrived at Manchester City from Liverpool in the summer of 2015 when Manuel Pellegrini was manager. He scored six times in 31 appearances in his debut season and Higginbotham believes he has developed his game since Guardiola took charge.

He said: "When you look at Manchester City before Guardiola and Manchester City now with Guardiola, obviously they're fantastic on the ball but it's the movement off the ball as well which has improved.

"Sterling's now creating space for others, giving the ball and then getting into another situation where he can find himself in a really good position to score goals.

"When Pellegrini was manager a lot of the time he'd get the ball, give it and then think 'great my work's done.' He's now thinking 'when I give it can I get myself into another space that's going to be beneficial for me and for the team?' You look at the pace and the energy he's now showing and he's getting his just rewards."

Since making his Premier League debut for Liverpool as a 17-year-old back in March 2012, Sterling has scored 55 goals and registered 38 assists in 202 appearances. His goal-scoring record has improved at Man City year on year, and Higginbotham now believes he is currently one of the best players in world football.

He said: "When I look at Sterling now, I think to myself 'is he a world-class player?' And the answer is yes, I believe he is.

"When you compare what he was like as a player a few seasons ago, he is now a player who is so much more intelligent, so much more aware of what is around him and he's not happy just to get the ball and give it, he wants to get the ball, give it and go again.

"His first touch more importantly than anything is out of his feet and it just opens the whole pitch up for himself. He deserves a massive amount of credit."