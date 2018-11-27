Manchester City close in on a deal for Zack Steffen from Columbus Crew

Zack Steffen could be on his way to Manchester City in January

Manchester City are close to agreeing a deal to sign USA goalkeeper Zack Steffen from MLS side Columbus Crew, Sky Sports News understands.

The Premier League leaders are hoping to strike an agreement for the 23-year-old to join them when the transfer window opens on January 1.

Reports in the US claim the fee being negotiated with the clubs and Major League Soccer is somewhere between £5m and £8m.

Steffen has six caps for the USA - all of them gained this year in international friendlies following his debut against Bosnia-Herzegovina in California in January.

He has made 71 appearances for Columbus Crew, having joined from German side Freiburg in 2016, and been part of two MLS playoff campaigns, reaching the Conference Finals in 2017 and the Conference semi-finals this season.

His side were knocked out by New York Red Bulls 3-1 on aggregate earlier this month.

Steffen was born in Coatesville, Pennsylvania and played for the Maryland University's Terrapins team before signing for Freiburg in 2014.