Pep Guardiola: Champions League 'completely different' from Premier League

Pep Guardiola says the Champions League is a completely different competition from the Premier League, after Manchester City struggled to a 2-2 draw at Lyon.

City fought back twice on Tuesday night and secured qualification to the last 16 of this season's Champions League, but the draw leaves them in need of a point against Hoffenheim to secure top spot in the group stage.

Lyon wasted a number of glorious opportunities on a night where City failed to exert the same dominance they administer to their Premier League opponents.

But Guardiola thinks it is unrealistic to expect the same from Manchester City in Europe.

"The Champions League showed me again it is a different competition, especially for one reason: the players are better," said Guardiola.

"You have time in the Premier League, you can lose games in the Premier League and you still have 38 games to do. Here, there is huge quality. It is another completely different competition."

British clubs have struggled in the Champions League this season, with Tottenham likely to slip into the Europa League and Liverpool yet to secure qualification to the last 16.

Manchester City are unbeaten leaders of the Premier League and though they remain favourites for the Champions League, Guardiola was keen to point out that winning in Europe is not so easy.

"One of Inter or Tottenham will be in the Europa League! You cannot imagine how good they are. And one of Liverpool, PSG, Napoli will be in the Europa League! You cannot imagine how good they are.

"After losing our first game against Lyon, it is not a surprise we saw this again today. So with one game left, we will be there again in February again," added Guardiola.

"When the draw was made, they said: 'OK, Manchester City, it will be easy, no problem at all!' The people when they say that never saw once in their life a game of Lyon, never saw one game of Hoffenheim, never saw one game of Shakhtar!

"From my experience, because I have more experience than some people, this competition is completely different."