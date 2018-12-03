Pep Guardiola: Leroy Sane's Manchester City contract talks 'going well'

1:32 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola insists he is not worried about the length of time it is taking to agree a new contract with Leroy Sane. Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola insists he is not worried about the length of time it is taking to agree a new contract with Leroy Sane.

Pep Guardiola insists he has no concerns over Leroy Sane's contract talks at Manchester City and says they are "going well".

In October, the City manager confirmed the club had opened negotiations with the winger, who joined from Schalke for £37m in the summer of 2016, regarding a new deal.

Asked if he was worried talks were taking too long, Guardiola said: "The last information I had is that it's going well.

"I don't have any info from the club, saying we are in trouble [regarding Sane's talks].

"The process [takes time], you saw with Raheem Sterling, it does not take one day, except Kevin De Bruyne, I think it was done in one or two days, the other ones will sometimes take longer.

"But hopefully [Sane] can stay here for longer, for many, many years."

Sane, who became a father in September, was crowned PFA Young Player of the Year following his debut Premier League season and has continued his impressive form this season.

However, Guardiola believes the German international winger has more to offer.

"It's the same as with Raheem, I have the feeling he can do better," added Guardiola. "In many, many things he can do better.

"I'm pretty sure becoming a father helps [to mature you]. I think Leroy had an incredible last season, he played a lot of games. He was our only left winger and he did incredible.

"But we will see I don't like to say too many times to the players how good they are in the moment, the season is too long and we are just in December."