Phil Foden signs new Manchester City contract until 2024

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden has agreed a new five-and-a-half-year contract extension with the club.

The 18-year-old is now contracted to City until 2024, having come through the club's youth system.

He had been linked with a move abroad but has now committed his future to the club he first joined at the age of eight.

Foden made his debut for them in last season's Champions League victory over Feyenoord and has since featured a further 22 times in all competitions.

He made his first Premier League appearance against Tottenham in December 2017, before scoring his first senior goal in City's 3-0 Carabao Cup victory over Oxford United in September.

Speaking to CityTV, Foden said: "I'm over the moon. I've been here since day one. I've grown up and seen a lot of new faces and people.

"It's a dream come true to sign a new contract."

City's director of football Txiki Begiristain added: "We are delighted to have secured Phil for the next five and a half years.

...I grew up watching and admiring the current team so to now be playing with guys like Vinny and David is crazy and something I smile about every day. Playing for this club means everything. The future is blue 💙 pic.twitter.com/iJfIE4LieW — Phil Foden (@PhilFoden) December 10, 2018

"He is an outstanding talent and he is Manchester City born and bred so this is where he wants to play his football.

"Under Pep and with the players we have here around him, he is in the best place possible to develop as a player."