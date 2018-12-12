Man City perfect place for Phil Foden, says Craig Bellamy

1:24 Man City is the perfect place for Phil Foden to continue his development, according to Craig Bellamy Man City is the perfect place for Phil Foden to continue his development, according to Craig Bellamy

Craig Bellamy says Manchester City is the perfect place for Phil Foden to continue his development after the youngster played 90 minutes of the 2-1 Champions League win over Hoffenheim.

Foden's chances have been limited this season but earlier this week he signed a long-term contract extension, keeping him at the club until 2024.

Bellamy believes the England U21 international has made the right choice even though he says Foden may have to remain patient.

"He is definitely, at younger age groups, one of England's best players coming through and you want to see him get game time. You don't want to see his development get stalled," said Bellamy.

"But I actually believe he's at the right club. He's definitely with the right manager. He is getting game time, he is involved with the squad. He isn't maybe getting enough games but he's 18.

"How many 18-year-olds, at the level Manchester City are this present moment, are really getting regular game time, breaking into their teams?

"You always get the odd one, the odd two exceptions. You know [Lionel] Messi can go in and hold down his position but these are once-in-a-lifetime types of players.

"I do believe he has a future at Manchester City, with the players he's training with and the manager.

"He's going to learn so much and actually I do believe he's going to come through the Man City ranks, get more game time as the season goes on. I wouldn't say next year, I'd say the year after he'd be looking to hopefully establish himself in the first team."

Foden has made 12 appearances this season but been restricted to just 442 minutes in total, his main involvement coming in the Carabao Cup.

However, with City already qualified for the last 16 of the Champions League, manager Pep Guardiola was happy to throw him in against Hoffenheim and was rewarded with an excellent display.

Phil Foden in action against Hoffenheim

Foden was one of City's best players in the second half and had a left-foot volley well saved by Oliver Baumann.

"He's going to help us a lot to be a better team," said Guardiola earlier this week.