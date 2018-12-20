Top 10 Premier League stars of 2018: Manchester City's Sergio Aguero

Sergio Aguero is seventh in the countdown of our players of the year

Manchester City's Sergio Aguero is seventh in our countdown of the standout Premier League players of 2018.

Aguero's scoring feats are almost taken for granted these days but with 17 in 22 Premier League appearances since the start of January, he remains arguably the deadliest marksman in the country.

The Argentine has been hampered by injuries at times over the course of the year, but he has still had a big impact on the pitch.

What do the stats say?

Nine of Aguero's 17 goals came in the second half of last season, with the remaining eight coming in 2018/19.

His total gives him the best strike rate of anyone in the Premier League. Over the course of the year, he has averaged a goal every 99.2 minutes.

Sergio Aguero's 2018 PL stats 22 appearances

17 goals

6 assists

37 chances created

His injury absences have hit his overall shot total, but according to Opta he has averaged more efforts on target per 90 minute (1.9) that any other player.

Aguero has also impressed in a creative sense. The Argentine is no longer an out-and-out goalscorer but also a provider. There have been six assists and he has also created 37 scoring chances from open play - three more than his team-mate Kevin De Bruyne.

What were his highlights?

Aguero kicked off 2018 with nine goals in all competitions in the month of January, including his first hat-trick of the year in a 3-1 win over Newcastle.

Aguero then bagged a four-goal haul in a 5-1 win over Leicester in February and netted Manchester City's opening in their Carabao Cup final triumph over Arsenal a couple of weeks later.

Sergio Aguero has shone for Manchester City in 2018

He scored yet another hat-trick in a 6-1 win over Huddersfield in August, with Pep Guardiola saying he is in the best physical and mental condition of his career.

"Since I've been here, I have never seen him like this," he said. "With the ball and without the ball, he is sharp and intelligent and, of course, his talent to score goals is always there."

The Argentine's goals helped City win the Premier League title in record-breaking style and he continued his habit of scoring in big games when he struck City's second in their 3-1 win in the Manchester derby in November.

What's the pundit verdict?

"He has just been a sensation," Charlie Nicholas tells Sky Sports. "A lot of people debate who has been Manchester City's biggest star. Is it David Silva? Aguero has been carrying muscular injuries for two or three seasons but he is always in the goals. He is always up there. His energy levels, his ability are unquestionable. He had a little operation in the summer and he has really kicked on.

He is still probably the best natural number nine in the league, I would say. Kane is very close to him but I would still say Aguero has a slight edge on him. Charlie Nicholas

"He looked like he was out of the door at one point but he has adapted to Pep Guardiola's methods. It can't be easy to turn around and convince Pep Guardiola that he should stick with you. Ask Joe Hart. Sometimes he can make his mind up about players and he makes his decisions. But Aguero has come back into the team, worked hard and looked even better than ever at times. To make Manchester City even better has been remarkable.

