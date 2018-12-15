Pep Guardiola plans to watch Liverpool vs Manchester United on Super Sunday

Pep Guardiola on the touchline at the Etihad Stadium

Pep Guardiola plans to watch Liverpool's Super Sunday clash with Manchester United after Manchester City went back to the top of the Premier League.

Gabriel Jesus ended his goal drought and Raheem Sterling scored a header as City beat Everton 3-1 at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, Dominic Calvert-Lewin replying for the visitors.

The result means champions City are back on the summit after Guardiola's 100th win in all competitions with the club, with Liverpool two points behind and hosting Manchester United live on Super Sunday.

A win would take them back above City and Guardiola admitted he'll be tuning in.

When asked if he's going to watch the game, he replied: "Of course.

"It's a nice game to watch. I will watch it."

Liverpool vs Man Utd Live on

Since Guardiola was appointed, Everton have scored more Premier League goals against City than any other side and caused problems for them once again.

Richarlison missed a glorious early chance at 0-0 before Calvert-Lewin did get them back to 2-1 before Sterling restored the two-goal cushion.

"It was a tricky game after the Champions League, less than three days' recovery," Guardiola said.

"They were able to draw at Stamford Bridge and at Anfield - until the last second. They are a top side, not just the 11 that started.

"Today it was in our minds we were going to suffer and so we did. The game was not over until the end."

Raheem Sterling celebrates with team-mates

Jesus hadn't scored in the Premier League for four months ahead of this clash but he put in a man-of-the-match display to spearhead City's victory.

Guardiola was delighted with his contribution.

"He is so important," he added. "Strikers need to score goals. The difference today was that he scored as he was in better positions.

"It's so good for him and our team. It was so valuable, his performance.

"He settled so well from the beginning but it is better his family is here and strikers need to score goals."