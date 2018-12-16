Raheem Sterling's response to racism a 'seminal moment' for football, says Rodney Hinds

Raheem Sterling's attack on racism in football will be a "seminal moment" for sportspeople to speak up, according to Rodney Hinds.

Sterling suffered alleged racial abuse during Manchester City's defeat by Chelsea at Stamford Bridge last weekend, before publishing an Instagram post the following day commenting on differences in media coverage between young white and black players.

Hinds, the sports editor of Britain's only weekly Afro-Caribbean newspaper The Voice, told the Sunday Supplement the 24-year-old "should be applauded" for his response to the abuse, and that he would inspire others to stand up against it in future.

He said: "I think we might have reached a seminal moment now. What will probably happen in the future is sportspeople, the issue of race, people will feel like they can stand up and say something now and it might actually get some attention.

"What he's done is liberated and empowered, potentially, other sportspeople who have issues they want to highlight to go and do their thing.

"Raheem isn't 10 years into retirement, he's a current international player so that's the power here. There could be a lot of grief still for him at away grounds. But all power to him.

"While our sportspeople aren't politicians, the power of sport and influence of it means what happens in our arenas could potentially influence other areas. That's why it's so important what's happened last week."

Fellow guest and Daily Mirror chief football writer John Cross added Sterling's response would make editors think twice about their coverage in future, and added the media industry had been "shamed" into changing its approach.

He said: "I think next time that crops up, kid buys mum a house, and an editor thinks about it, they won't run it. Is that shaming us into it? Yes, probably. If you look at those two stories, I always argue every story is different, but I'll tell you what - ultimately, there's one there that we can't argue against.

"[His reaction] surprised me because of the boldness of it. I was at that game, and he clearly heard the chants behind him and abuse, and we all saw his reaction at the time which was fantastic, he laughed it off and I don't mean that being dismissive.

"But he has shown that you're not affecting me, I'm getting on with the game. Afterwards he has seized the moment and broadened the issue."