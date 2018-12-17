Tanguy N'Dombele likely to remain at Lyon as Man City, Man Utd, Tottenham track midfielder

Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham have all been tracking Tanguy N'Dombele this season, Sky Sports News understands, but he appears certain to remain at Lyon beyond the January window.

Sources close to the player have told Sky Sports News the 21-year-old would prefer to stay for the rest of the campaign and help them go as far as they can in the Champions League rather than move clubs next month.

N'Dombele impressed as Lyon finished second in their group behind City, although their chances of a quarter-final place were dented on Monday, when they were drawn against Barcelona in the last 16.

Spurs - drawn against Borussia Dortmund - have been keen on N'Dombele since the summer, as they have scouted for potential successors to Moussa Dembele, who is heading into the final six months of his contract.

Tanguy N'Dombele impressed against Manchester City in the Champions League group phase.

Dembele, 31, has struggled with injury problems again this term and Spurs have a mini injury crisis in midfield heading into the January window, with Eric Dier and Victor Wanyama also sidelined, potentially forcing them into the market.

City, meanwhile, are on the lookout for a long-term successor to Fernandinho, who turns 34 next May. They missed out on Jorginho, who joined Chelsea in the summer, but are also reportedly keen on the Ajax star Frenkie de Jong.

United, meanwhile, spent £50m on a new midfielder in the summer - buying Fred from Shakhtar Donetsk - but question marks remain over the long-term future of Paul Pogba, after he was left out of the derby defeat to Liverpool on Sunday.

N'Dombele was a breakout talent in Ligue 1 while on loan at Lyon last season from Amiens, and he made his debut for France in October - replacing Pogba in the second half of the friendly against Iceland.