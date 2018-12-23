Overly-keen ball boy causes brief confusion in Manchester City's defeat to Crystal Palace

1:01 A Manchester City ball boy was a little too eager to ensure they could restart the game quickly by grabbing the ball despite it still being in play! A Manchester City ball boy was a little too eager to ensure they could restart the game quickly by grabbing the ball despite it still being in play!

With Manchester City behind at home to Crystal Palace, a young ball boy was a bit too keen to help Pep Guardiola's team get back on the attack.

After Max Meyer cross had drifted across goal, the ball was on its way out for a goal-kick. The ball boy behind the goal rushed to collect it but in his excitement forgot to wait for the ball to actually go out of play - grabbing it just before it went over the line!

There seemed to be some brief confusion as to what the protocol was in such a situation with players from both sides giving referee Andre Marriner their opinions as he walked over to discuss the matter with his assistant, who had been closest to the incident.

Common sense prevailed in the end as Marriner ordered a drop ball and Andros Townsend nudged the ball those extra couple of centimetres over the byline for a goal-kick.

City promptly got the game started with the referee indicating that time had been added on for the short delay but it was not enough for the hosts as they slumped to a 3-2 defeat.