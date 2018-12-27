Pep Guardiola warns Liverpool over Premier League title pressure

Pep Guardiola saw his side drop to third after defeat at Leicester on Boxing Day

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has warned Liverpool of the pressures of being Premier League leaders.

Boxing Day could prove to be a crucial day in the title race after results saw Jurgen Klopp's side extend their advantage at the top of the table to six points ahead of Tottenham, with City a point further back in third place after a 2-1 loss at Leicester condemned them to a second straight defeat.

So'ton vs Man City Live on

Guardiola's team have the chance to narrow the gap when they host Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium on January 3, but first they travel to Southampton on Sunday.

Liverpool host Arsenal the day before and Guardiola warned his rivals that it can be difficult being out in front when everybody expects you to win.

"From January, February last season people said, 'The Premier League is over'. To live with that is not easy," he said.

0:32 Pep Guardiola says Liverpool and Tottenham are better than Manchester City right now, after suffering back-to-back Premier League defeats for the first time in two years. Pep Guardiola says Liverpool and Tottenham are better than Manchester City right now, after suffering back-to-back Premier League defeats for the first time in two years.

"One month ago people said about [the match against] Liverpool and before [then] we had three or four games.

"Football is that you are able to win a lot of games and you are able to lose a lot of games. When I was at Barcelona for one period I lost four games in a row."

The defeat at Leicester is the first time in two years that City have lost consecutive Premier League games and they have now suffered three defeats in four league matches, following the losses against Chelsea at the beginning of the month and Crystal Palace last weekend.

But Guardiola remains confident in his team's ability and has backed them to bounce back from their recent setbacks.

2:59 Highlights from Leicester's 2-1 win over Manchester City in the Premier League. Highlights from Leicester's 2-1 win over Manchester City in the Premier League.

"The less important issue is Liverpool, we have to think about Southampton," added Guardiola.

"I don't forget who we are, how good a team we are, how exceptional these lads I have in the locker room are.

"The reality is we have lost three in four games and the last two. If you want to be real contenders you have to win again. If you don't, it will not be possible."