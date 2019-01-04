John Stones makes remarkable goal-line clearance for Man City against Liverpool

0:56 Manchester City somehow escaped scoring one of the most calamitous own goals in Premier League history as John Stones made a sensational goal line recovery against Liverpool. Manchester City somehow escaped scoring one of the most calamitous own goals in Premier League history as John Stones made a sensational goal line recovery against Liverpool.

Manchester City somehow escaped scoring a calamitous own goal as John Stones made a sensational goal-line recovery against Liverpool.

With the game at 0-0, Sadio Mane breezed through on goal but his effort rebounded back off the post. Stones tried to clear the ball only managed to smack it against his own goalkeeper Ederson and the ball looped towards goal.

However, Stones never gave up and somehow managed to slide back to clear off the line and avoid striking it against Mohamed Salah. Goal-line technology proved that the ball was 11 millimetres from crossing the line.

It proved a monumental moment in the game as City went onto win 2-1 to move back to within four points of Liverpool.

Stones said: "I tried to just take everything, to be honest. I'm glad I reacted quite quickly, and I've heard it's quite tight.

"I'm happy it just didn't go over the line, to be honest. I tried to take Ederson and the ball, but it deflected off him. I just had to react quickly, and I think those sorts of things can change games."

Hit the video to watch Stones' amazing clearance