Man City's Leroy Sane says title race 'more interesting' after beating Liverpool

Manchester City are back in the title race after a vital win over Liverpool on Thursday

Leroy Sane says Liverpool now know they are under big pressure in the title race after his winning goal saw Manchester City cut the deficit to the Premier League leaders to four points.

Liverpool would have gone nine points clear at the top of the table, and 10 ahead of defending champions City, with victory at the Etihad but Sane's second-half strike sealed a 2-1 win for City and consigned Jurgen Klopp's side to their first league defeat of the season.

Sane says it will be interesting to now see the title race unfold over the remaining 17 games of the season.

"We have put more pressure on Liverpool. We're just four points behind them - and they know it, too," Sane said.

"They have to keep up, but we also have to keep up. It's now a little bit more interesting.

"It was really important to win a game at home against Liverpool. It gives you more confidence to know we are closer and it's not over already."

Thursday's match was a compelling affair and Sane said the players could sense the importance of the occasion.

"The players all felt how intense it was," said the German winger.

"We are always going to fight until the end, it doesn't matter what the result is.

"We always want to score, to show who we are and how we play. We ran a lot and fought a lot, and everyone could see how much we wanted to win the game.

Leroy Sane thinks Liverpool will be fully aware they are now just four points clear in the Premier League table

"It was really tense. You could see in every tackle, every pass, that everyone was really focused on the game. One wrong pass, one mistake, and you get really punished.

"It was one of the biggest performances since I came here.

"Liverpool are, at the moment, maybe the best team in Europe or the world, so we were happy we could beat them."