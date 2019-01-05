Manchester City's Brahim Diaz on brink of £22m Real Madrid transfer

Brahim Diaz is on the verge of joining Real Madrid

Real Madrid are on the brink of completing a £22m deal to sign Brahim Diaz from Manchester City, Sky Sports News understands.

We understand Real will pay an initial £15.5m, with add-ons that could be worth a further £6.5m.

In addition to the initial fee, City will also benefit from any future transfer, with an intriguing clause inserted into the deal that seems to be designed to scupper their rivals across town.

If Diaz leaves Real, City will get 15 per cent profit on any sale - unless he is sold to a "club in Manchester" when the percentage of the profit will rise to 40 per cent.

The Spanish winger, who is in the final six months of his contract, rejected the offer of a new deal to stay in Manchester.

Sources at City have told Sky Sports News that while they would have liked the academy graduate to stay, they understand why he has made the decision to return to his homeland to play for one of Spain's biggest clubs.

Diaz has made no secret of his desire to play more, and we're told that he could not see a pathway to the first team having to compete with fellow wingers Raheem Sterling, Leroy Sane and Riyad Mahrez for game time.

Sources at the club also say the total transfer fee represents "amazing value" to City, for a player that has only made 15 first team appearances in the last three seasons.

1:18 Listen to Pep Guardiola speak about Brahim Diaz's situation in November Listen to Pep Guardiola speak about Brahim Diaz's situation in November

Diaz is the latest graduate of the City academy to leave for a big fee - with Angus Gunn joining Southampton for £10m last summer, and Kelechi Iheanacho moving to Leicester for £25m 18 months ago.

However, it is the second young talent they will have lost within 18 months after Jadon Sancho refused to extend his deal at the Etihad to seal a move to Borussia Dortmund. Sancho has since shone in the Bundesliga, earning a place in Gareth Southgate's England squad.