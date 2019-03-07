Man City fan subjected to alleged attack after Schalke game wakes from coma

The Manchester City fan injured in an alleged assault following their Champions League game at Schalke is now out of a medically-induced coma.

The 32-year-old man, who German Police say was the victim of an attack after leaving the Veltins Arena following City's 3-2 first leg win next month, could now be brought home to the UK next week.

"He is now awake and out of coma. He is responsive and can squeeze our hands and nod answers to yes or no questions," read a statement from the City fan's family.

"He is unable to talk at the moment due to the tracheostomy tube still in place. The doctors have checked his throat and are confident he will be able to talk again.

"He has started some physio which will need to be continued when back in the UK. If he continues to improve, they are looking at bringing him home in the next 7-10 days.

"As always thank you all so much for your support I don't think you realise how much this has helped us get through the last couple of weeks."

German Police have arrested a 30-year-old man who is said to be part of the Schalke Ultras in connection with the alleged attack.